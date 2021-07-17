$348.00 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post $348.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.90 million and the lowest is $292.60 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $18.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,741.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,415 shares of company stock worth $6,950,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

