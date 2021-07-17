$357.83 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce $357.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.00 million and the highest is $369.00 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $108.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 229.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRR. TheStreet cut Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $38.58 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.56.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

