386,597 Shares in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) Purchased by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 386,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition accounts for about 1.9% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. One01 Capital LP owned about 0.67% of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 3.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 795,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the period.

VSPR stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

