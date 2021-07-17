$4.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce $4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.05 and the lowest is $4.70. Nucor reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $16.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.42 to $18.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

NUE traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $110.96.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $10,177,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $309,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 13.0% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 51,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Nucor by 29.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Nucor by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

