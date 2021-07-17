481,553 Shares in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 481,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.26% of Global Synergy Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Shares of GSAQ stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

