4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FFNTF remained flat at $$1.19 during trading on Friday. 752,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

