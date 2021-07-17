4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,590 ($33.84). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,560 ($33.45), with a volume of 11,790 shares.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £719.00 million and a P/E ratio of 320.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,715.29.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

