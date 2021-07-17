$5.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $5.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07 billion. Square reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $20.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $34.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283,985 shares of company stock worth $298,948,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.54, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.98.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

