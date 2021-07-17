500,000 Shares in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 9.70% of Astrea Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,579,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,459,000.

NASDAQ:ASAX opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

