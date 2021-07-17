500,000 Shares in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Purchased by MHR Fund Management LLC

MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.3% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MHR Fund Management LLC owned about 2.42% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAQ. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,991,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 337,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

