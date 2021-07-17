51,822 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,123,000. Deckers Outdoor comprises 8.0% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. One01 Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $374.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.41. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

