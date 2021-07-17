57,900 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Terreno Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.01 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $67.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

