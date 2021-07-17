$6.95 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report sales of $6.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.00 million. SRAX posted sales of $1.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 494%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $27.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 million to $27.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.83 million, with estimates ranging from $32.85 million to $36.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Dawson James assumed coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.86. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

