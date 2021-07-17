$637.40 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report sales of $637.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $630.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $32.93 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,193,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

