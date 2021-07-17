$637.40 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report sales of $637.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $630.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $32.93 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,193,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.