655,184 Shares in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 655,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.80% of 111 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 111 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of 111 by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in 111 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 111 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in 111 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 111 alerts:

Separately, began coverage on 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of 111 stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. 111, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $45.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $396.04 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

111 Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI).

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.