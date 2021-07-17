$690.51 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $690.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.00 million and the highest is $712.70 million. Match Group posted sales of $555.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,796,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after buying an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after buying an additional 1,014,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.