$7.29 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce $7.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $28.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $30.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.59 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 184,315 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,784 shares of the airline’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 271.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the airline’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

