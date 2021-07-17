$73.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post $73.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $75.68 billion. Apple posted sales of $59.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $356.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.31 billion to $363.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $373.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $365.95 billion to $379.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.94. Apple has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

