73,196 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.20% of SpartanNash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $111,595.00. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

