750,000 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Purchased by Honeycomb Asset Management LP

Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,000. Bumble accounts for approximately 2.8% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $86,000.

A number of research firms have commented on BMBL. cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Bumble stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 1,008,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

