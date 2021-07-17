750,000 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTOCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.