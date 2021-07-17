$76.30 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $76.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.30 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $77.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $306.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.50 million to $313.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $302.27 million, with estimates ranging from $293.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Premier Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Premier Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Premier Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $998.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.