76,593 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.14% of ServisFirst Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

