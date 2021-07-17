$80.81 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $80.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.39 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $77.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $310.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $461.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

