8,248 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $203.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

