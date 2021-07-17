$83.97 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report $83.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.62 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $183.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $385.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $443.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $508.99 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $564.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSSI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 1,514.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $9.69 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $393.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

