$853.55 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post $853.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $838.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $864.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,282,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,733,000 after buying an additional 168,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,315,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,928,000.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.