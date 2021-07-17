862,570 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 862,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRCU opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

