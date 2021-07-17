8PAY (8PAY) Price Hits $0.0272 on Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $275,220.40 and approximately $116,302.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.77 or 1.00029662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.