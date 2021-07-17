8X8 PROTOCOL Hits Market Capitalization of $675,941.11 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $675,941.11 and $763,105.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000128 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001426 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

