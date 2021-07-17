$946.90 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will report $946.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $943.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $950.00 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $825.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of AAWW opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

