9,472 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $113.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

