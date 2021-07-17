985,779 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 985,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,556,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,630,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 166,126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 339,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 279,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $108,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,152 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

NYSE MS traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,595,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.