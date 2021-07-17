A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $358,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $678,474.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,422 shares of company stock worth $4,686,328. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRK opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.