Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,805,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $880,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $2,951,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

ANF traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,074. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

