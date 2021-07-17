AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of AC Immune worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AC Immune by 22.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune SA has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

