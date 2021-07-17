Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,744.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,275 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

