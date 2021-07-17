Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday.
In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,744.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,275 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 1.31.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
