AceD (ACED) Trading 40.2% Lower Over Last Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 37.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $33,620.49 and $14,689.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,487,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

