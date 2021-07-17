Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 764,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,416.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,138 shares of company stock worth $3,661,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

