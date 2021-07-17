Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,486. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACRS stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

