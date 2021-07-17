Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter.

Get Acme United alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. 12,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acme United has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $48.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

In other Acme United news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $95,871.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,162,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,305,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,902. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.