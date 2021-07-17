Actinium One Day Volume Reaches $11,640.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $874,614.34 and $11,640.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,889,000 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

