Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,239.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.62 or 0.06159000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.05 or 0.01405269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.66 or 0.00383564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00629543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00389691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00303111 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.