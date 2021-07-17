Adam Jay Sussman Sells 100,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Jay Sussman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00.
NYSE:AMC opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
