Adam Jay Sussman Sells 13,677 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Adam Jay Sussman sold 13,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $713,802.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -91.54 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after buying an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after acquiring an additional 222,089 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after acquiring an additional 200,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

