Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of ADMS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. 133,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,741. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $210.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,840,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.