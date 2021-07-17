Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Major Shareholder Sells $2,258,127.96 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 66,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $2,258,127.96. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ADPT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. 731,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.