Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Down 47.3% in June

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Adecoagro stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 426,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. Analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 775,868 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

