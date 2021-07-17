Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Down 56.0% in June

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 679.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 201.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $113.26. 297,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.40. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.