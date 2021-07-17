Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS opened at $96.20 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 48,573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.